Uttar Pradesh teen Saida climbs mobile tower, marries via video
In Uttar Pradesh, 18-year-old Saida climbed a mobile tower to push for her marriage with Nuruddin, who works in Mumbai.
After hours of talks between police, villagers, and her family, who were worried about the status gap between the two communities, everyone finally agreed.
The couple then got married over a video call with a qazi officiating over a video call.
Police and villagers mediate intercommunity marriage
Nuruddin's family was hesitant at first because she and Nuruddin come from different communities.
But thanks to patient mediation by the police, villagers, and both families, things ended peacefully.
SHO Brahma Gond said the police's primary objective was to ensure that the young woman was brought down safely, and in this, they succeeded, a reminder that open conversation can bridge even big cultural gaps.