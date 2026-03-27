UP government cancels AI MoU with Puch
What's the story
The Uttar Pradesh government has canceled its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with artificial intelligence firm Puch AI. The decision was taken after a review raised questions about the company's financial credibility for the project. "Necessary details as per SOP were sought from the investor, but they failed to provide them timely," INVEST UP, the Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency of the Uttar Pradesh government, said in a statement on the social media platform X.
Financial scrutiny
Due diligence revealed lack of net worth
The statement said that the MoU was reviewed as per standard protocols laid by the state government. "Due diligence showed lack of net worth and credible financial linkages for the project's scale," it said. The MoU stands canceled with immediate effect, and no rights or obligations remain, it added.
Governance integrity
MoU in 'interest of transparency'
The government said the MoU was canceled in the "interest of transparency and highest level of probity" in governance. The now-canceled agreement was seen as a major investment in AI, part of Uttar Pradesh's larger strategy to become a center for emerging technologies. However, officials stressed that due process is important and any project not meeting these standards will not be pursued.
Twitter Post
Invest UP's announcement of cancellation of MoU with Puch AI
As per standard protocols laid by State Government, the MoU signed with Puch AI on 23 Mar 2026 was reviewed.— INVEST UP (@_InvestUP) March 26, 2026
Necessary details as per SOP were sought from the investor, but they failed to provide them timely. Due diligence showed lack of net worth and credible financial…
Future prospects
Government open to future investments
The government has reiterated its openness to future investments, provided they meet financial credibility and transparency benchmarks. The decision comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clarified that the MoU was only a preliminary step and not a final commitment. This clarification came as social media users questioned Puch AI's capacity to execute such a large-scale project given its relatively small size.