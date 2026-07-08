Uttar Pradesh to plant 35cr saplings in 1 day

UP aims 15% cover by 2030

This mega drive is all about boosting UP's green cover to 15% by 2030 and eventually hitting 20% by 2047.

The state has already grown its forest and tree cover from just over 9% to nearly 10% since 2017.

There's also special focus on planting shade trees in public spaces through Mission Chhaya, a move aimed at making cities cooler during heat waves.