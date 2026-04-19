Uttar Pradesh to see temperatures climb up to 45 Celsius
India
Uttar Pradesh is in for a tough week as temperatures are set to climb up to 45 Celsius.
The weather department has warned that isolated pockets in the southern parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh could face heatwave conditions, with places like Prayagraj and Banda hitting 43 Celsius and above.
If you're in the state, it's definitely time to keep those water bottles handy.
Dry weather fuels heat in UP
Blame it on dry weather, steady westerly winds, and a weather system over Maharashtra, all combining to push up the heat with no rain expected any time soon.
eastern Uttar Pradesh could see highs of 43 to 45 Celsius.
The advice? Stay cool, stay hydrated, and try to avoid being out during peak afternoon hours.