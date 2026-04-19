Uttar Pradesh to see temperatures climb up to 45 Celsius India Apr 19, 2026

Uttar Pradesh is in for a tough week as temperatures are set to climb up to 45 Celsius.

The weather department has warned that isolated pockets in the southern parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh could face heatwave conditions, with places like Prayagraj and Banda hitting 43 Celsius and above.

If you're in the state, it's definitely time to keep those water bottles handy.