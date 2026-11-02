Uttar Pradesh wedding celebratory firing allegedly kills 5-year-old, Ajay accused
India
A wedding celebration in Futehari Banke village under the Kadipur police station area in Uttar Pradesh turned tragic when a five-year-old boy was allegedly killed after being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing by his relative Ajay, who allegedly opened fire.
The child was quickly taken to the hospital but could not be saved.
Police seek relative Ajay, post-mortem ordered
Police are searching for Ajay and are working to find him. The boy's body is being examined to confirm what happened.
As Circle Officer Vinay Gautam shared, an investigation was underway, and the boy's body had been sent for a post-mortem examination.