Uttar Pradesh woman climbs water tank over reported broken engagement
India
In a scene that quickly drew a crowd, a woman in an Uttar Pradesh village climbed up a water tank on Tuesday after her partner reportedly backed out of marrying her.
She called out for him to keep his promise, while locals gathered, some trying to talk her down, others just watching.
Authorities probe incident amid public discussion
After several hours, local leaders and police convinced her to come down safely.
Authorities are now looking into the situation and say they will take action as needed.
The whole episode has gotten people talking about how personal disputes sometimes spill into public protests.