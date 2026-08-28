Uttarakhand announces free government bus rides for women aged 60

Dhami also announced 10 Pink E-buses for women under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme and promised more financial help for women entrepreneurs, increasing aid limits and offering interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh.

Thanks to these efforts, 3.09 lakh women in the state have become Lakhpati Didis, with schemes like Nanda Gaura Yojana and helplines making a real difference.