Uttarakhand announces free government bus rides for women aged 60
India
Uttarakhand announced free government bus rides for women aged 60 and above, announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at a Raksha Bandhan event.
Uttarakhand unveils pink e-buses and aid
Dhami also announced 10 Pink E-buses for women under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme and promised more financial help for women entrepreneurs, increasing aid limits and offering interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh.
Thanks to these efforts, 3.09 lakh women in the state have become Lakhpati Didis, with schemes like Nanda Gaura Yojana and helplines making a real difference.