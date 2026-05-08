Uttarakhand bad weather halts Kedarnath helicopters, about 4,000 tickets canceled

Refunds minus transaction fees, rebooking required

If your ticket got canceled due to technical reasons, bad weather, or government orders, you'll get a full refund (minus transaction fees); online bookings through IRCTC will be refunded automatically in five to seven working days; cash refunds are available at helipad counters.

There's no automatic rescheduling; you'll need to book again or pick another way up.

With over 382,000 visitors already this season, many stranded pilgrims are trekking or using ponies instead.

If you're heading out, pack warm clothes and rain gear. Nighttime temperatures can dip as low as minus 2 Celsius.