Uttarakhand bars pilgrims from Delhi Dehradun expressway during Kanwar Yatra
Heads up if you're planning to travel around Delhi or Dehradun!
For the Kanwar Yatra starting July 30, 2026, the expressway between these cities will be off-limits for pilgrims.
Authorities made this call in a big coordination meeting led by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, since millions join this annual journey to Haridwar to collect Ganga water.
NCR starts 15 day Kanwar drive
A special 15-day traffic drive is rolling out across NCR. Two- and three-wheelers won't be allowed on main highways like NH-48 and Dwarka Expressway during the yatra.
Pilgrim vehicles can't park just anywhere. Break that rule and you'll face fines under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Designated spots are set up for Kanwar camps, and extra security is in place and pilgrim numbers are expected to rise sharply from August 5 onward.