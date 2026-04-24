Uttarakhand Board UBSE to release Class 10 and 12 results
India
Big day for Uttarakhand students! UBSE will release the Class 10 and 12 board results on April 25, 2026, at 10am
More than 100,000 students from each class took the exams this year.
Just head to ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in and enter your roll number to see your results.
Results via SMS 5676750 and DigiLocker
No internet? No worries, just text "UK10 space roll number" or "UK12 space roll number" to 5676750 for results on your phone.
You can also grab your digital mark sheet from DigiLocker by logging in and checking the "Education" section. It'll show all your subject-wise marks and whether you've passed.
Good luck!