Uttarakhand Board UBSE to release Class 10 and 12 results India Apr 24, 2026

Big day for Uttarakhand students! UBSE will release the Class 10 and 12 board results on April 25, 2026, at 10am

More than 100,000 students from each class took the exams this year.

Just head to ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in and enter your roll number to see your results.