Uttarakhand bride walks almost 18km after road ends at Lokhandi
India
An Uttarakhand bride went viral after she had to walk almost 18km in her bridal attire to reach her new home, thanks to no road connectivity making cars useless past Lokhandi.
Her journey on October 20, 2026, put a spotlight on just how tough life can be in remote villages without proper road access.
Bride asks CM Dhami for roads
In a heartfelt video shared widely on X, the bride directly appealed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for better roads in her village.
The clip struck a chord online. People sympathized with her and used the moment to talk about rural struggles and the need for real infrastructure upgrades in hilly areas.
Some even reflected on old traditions like carrying brides in palanquins, but most agreed: it's time for change.