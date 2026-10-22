Uttarakhand Cabinet amends UCC rules and approves 24 proposals
Uttarakhand's Cabinet just rolled out a bunch of updates: most notably, they've amended the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Rules and greenlit 24 other proposals.
Among the highlights: there's a new one-time settlement for pending stamp-duty-related cases and plans to launch Uttarakhand Adventure Tourism Corporation Limited.
Plus, all works in the second phase of road and bridge construction approvals under the PWD will now get single-stage approvals to speed up construction.
Free coaching limit raised ₹8L
The income limit for free coaching has jumped from ₹2 lakh to ₹8 lakh, opening doors for more SC and ST students.
Differently-abled students can also clear exams with lower passing marks now.
On top of that, District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) are getting restructured, and land has been set aside for kitchens under the PM Poshan scheme.
Uttarakhand Cabinet plans GST Act changes
The Cabinet is planning changes to the Uttarakhand GST Act in the upcoming Assembly session.