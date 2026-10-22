Uttarakhand Cabinet amends UCC rules and approves 24 proposals

Uttarakhand's Cabinet just rolled out a bunch of updates: most notably, they've amended the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Rules and greenlit 24 other proposals.

Among the highlights: there's a new one-time settlement for pending stamp-duty-related cases and plans to launch Uttarakhand Adventure Tourism Corporation Limited.

Plus, all works in the second phase of road and bridge construction approvals under the PWD will now get single-stage approvals to speed up construction.