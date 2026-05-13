Uttarakhand Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib yatra registers almost 34L India May 13, 2026

The Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra in Uttarakhand is seeing crowded this year; almost 34 lakh people have registered so far.

Kedarnath tops the list with over 11.68 lakh sign-ups, followed by Badrinath at just over 10 lakh.

Gangotri and Yamunotri each pulled in more than five lakh registrations, showing these sacred spots are as popular as ever.