Uttarakhand Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib yatra registers almost 34L
India
The Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra in Uttarakhand is seeing crowded this year; almost 34 lakh people have registered so far.
Kedarnath tops the list with over 11.68 lakh sign-ups, followed by Badrinath at just over 10 lakh.
Gangotri and Yamunotri each pulled in more than five lakh registrations, showing these sacred spots are as popular as ever.
Haridwar leads Uttarakhand offline registrations
Offline registrations hit 23,203 on the current day, with Haridwar leading the way and Rishikesh Transit Camp not far behind.
Looking ahead, another 1.8 lakh pilgrims are expected soon, including nearly 1.81 lakh set to arrive on May 14 and 15.
The buzz around these spiritual journeys remains strong.