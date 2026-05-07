Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra records 32 deaths in 19 days

Uttarakhand sets up hospitals, deploys doctors

Kedarnath saw the biggest turnout with over 340,000 visitors, while Badrinath welcomed nearly 200,000.

Many deaths have been linked to heart attacks and altitude sickness. These temples sit around 3,000 meters high.

To help keep everyone safe, the state has set up hospitals along the route, sent out specialist doctors, and advised older or at-risk pilgrims to get checked before starting out.

Carrying health devices like pulse oximeters is also recommended for anyone making the journey this year.