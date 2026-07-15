Uttarakhand CM Dhami vows action over Badrinath Temple theft
India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami says he is taking the recent Badrinath Temple theft very seriously and has promised tough action against those involved.
He also made it clear he does not want the issue to turn political.
Dhami spoke about this during a government outreach event in Chamoli, where the focus was on connecting citizens with government services.
Over 600,000 join outreach campaign
Dhami shared that more than 600,000 people have joined the state's outreach campaign, with more than 60,000 complaints already resolved.
He also talked about new development in border villages and pointed out Uttarakhand's economic growth, like hosting G20 meetings, landing big investment deals, and boosting jobs through tourism and startups.