Uttarakhand CM orders probe into Badrinath donations over Pramod Nautiyal India Jul 08, 2026

Uttarakhand's chief minister has called for a high-level investigation into how donations are being handled at the famous Badrinath Temple.

This comes after complaints about possible irregularities involving Pramod Nautiyal, a staff member in the temple committee.

Nautiyal has been suspended and moved to another location while things are being looked into.