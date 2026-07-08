Uttarakhand CM orders probe into Badrinath donations over Pramod Nautiyal
India
Uttarakhand's chief minister has called for a high-level investigation into how donations are being handled at the famous Badrinath Temple.
This comes after complaints about possible irregularities involving Pramod Nautiyal, a staff member in the temple committee.
Nautiyal has been suspended and moved to another location while things are being looked into.
Anand Swaroop heads investigation panel
A three-member panel, led by Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Anand Swaroop, is now digging into both the complaints against Nautiyal and wider claims that temple staff may have embezzled donations.
Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, in an order, said they will be reviewing all donation practices and are expected to share their findings within 15 days.