Ankita Bhandari murder: Uttarakhand CM recommends CBI probe into case

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The decision was announced after two weeks of statewide protests. The parents of Bhandari, who was murdered in 2022, had recently met with CM Dhami and requested that the case be investigated by the CBI under a Supreme Court judge's supervision.

Allegations raised Bhandari's parents allege involvement of 'VIP' in murder Bhandari's father has previously alleged that his daughter was murdered at the behest of a "VIP," whose identity remains unknown. He appealed for a CBI probe under a Supreme Court judge to apprehend this "VIP." After meeting with Bhandari's parents, CM Dhami said he had listened to their concerns and promised that a decision would be taken soon.

Justice promised Dhami assures commitment to fair and transparent justice CM Dhami has assured that the state government will ensure justice in a fair, transparent, and sensitive manner. He said that all the accused were arrested promptly and no bail was granted during the investigation or trial to ensure justice in a fair, transparent, and sensitive manner. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a woman IPS officer was constituted immediately after the incident.