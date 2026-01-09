LOADING...
Ankita Bhandari murder: Uttarakhand CM recommends CBI probe into case
The announcement was made after protests were held statewide for two weeks

By Snehil Singh
Jan 09, 2026
07:38 pm
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The decision was announced after two weeks of statewide protests. The parents of Bhandari, who was murdered in 2022, had recently met with CM Dhami and requested that the case be investigated by the CBI under a Supreme Court judge's supervision.

Bhandari's parents allege involvement of 'VIP' in murder

Bhandari's father has previously alleged that his daughter was murdered at the behest of a "VIP," whose identity remains unknown. He appealed for a CBI probe under a Supreme Court judge to apprehend this "VIP." After meeting with Bhandari's parents, CM Dhami said he had listened to their concerns and promised that a decision would be taken soon.

Dhami assures commitment to fair and transparent justice

CM Dhami has assured that the state government will ensure justice in a fair, transparent, and sensitive manner. He said that all the accused were arrested promptly and no bail was granted during the investigation or trial to ensure justice in a fair, transparent, and sensitive manner. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a woman IPS officer was constituted immediately after the incident.

Lower court sentenced accused to life imprisonment

A chargesheet was filed after a thorough investigation by the SIT, and the lower court sentenced all the accused to life imprisonment. CM Dhami said separate FIRs have been filed regarding some audio clips circulating on social media recently, with investigations into them underway. He emphasized that no facts or evidence will be ignored in this case.