Uttarakhand families receive brief calls from Iran amid airstrikes India Mar 05, 2026

Families in Uttarakhand are holding onto hope after receiving brief calls from relatives stuck in Iran, where airstrikes have made things tense.

Zakir Hussain's family managed a quick 30-second call on March 4—just enough time to say, "Do not worry, we are fine," before the line dropped.

Nearly 40 residents from Manglaur — most of them students — and others across India are also stranded.