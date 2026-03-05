Uttarakhand families receive brief calls from Iran amid airstrikes
India
Families in Uttarakhand are holding onto hope after receiving brief calls from relatives stuck in Iran, where airstrikes have made things tense.
Zakir Hussain's family managed a quick 30-second call on March 4—just enough time to say, "Do not worry, we are fine," before the line dropped.
Nearly 40 residents from Manglaur — most of them students — and others across India are also stranded.
Families urge government to bring loved ones back safely
With airspace closed and food running short in hostels, families back home feel helpless and are urging the government to bring their loved ones back safely.
Student groups on the ground are trying to move people to safer areas, but for now, everyone's just waiting for good news.