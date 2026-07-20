Uttarakhand government pauses felling of 3,000 highway trees after protests

Big news from Uttarakhand: the government has paused plans to cut down 3,000 trees for a major highway after strong public protests.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the exercise would remain suspended until "an atmosphere of trust and a satisfactory consensus among all parties is established."

Protesters brought back the Chipko Movement (literally hugging trees) to protect the Shivalik landscape and Rajaji National Park's elephant corridor.