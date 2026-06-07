Uttarakhand government promotes Tons Valley for sustainable adventure tourism

Ecotourism push aims to support livelihoods

The Tons River is perfect for whitewater rafting, and there are scenic trekking routes that wind through deodar forests and alpine meadows full of wildlife.

Beyond the thrills, remote villages here still hold onto traditional Himalayan architecture and customs.

The push for ecotourism aims to boost local livelihoods while keeping the area's unique vibe intact, making it a win for both nature lovers and cultural explorers.