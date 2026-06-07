Uttarakhand government promotes Tons Valley for sustainable adventure tourism
India
Tons Valley in the western Himalayas is now on the map as Uttarakhand's next big adventure tourism spot.
The government wants to draw in adventure seekers with rafting, trekking, and more, while making sure the valley's natural beauty and culture stay protected through sustainable development.
Ecotourism push aims to support livelihoods
The Tons River is perfect for whitewater rafting, and there are scenic trekking routes that wind through deodar forests and alpine meadows full of wildlife.
Beyond the thrills, remote villages here still hold onto traditional Himalayan architecture and customs.
The push for ecotourism aims to boost local livelihoods while keeping the area's unique vibe intact, making it a win for both nature lovers and cultural explorers.