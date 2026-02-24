Uttarakhand HC: Ending marriage promise doesn't mean rape

Court explains why continuing case would be unfair to accused

Justice Ashish Naithani quashed all charges, explaining that consent in long-term adult relationships stays valid even if marriage doesn't happen later.

The court made it clear: for something to be considered rape here, there must be proof that the marriage promise was fake from day one just to get consent.

Without initial deception, it's not rape—just a broken promise—and continuing the case would be unfair to the accused.