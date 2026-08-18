Uttarakhand heavy rain causes landslides as IMD issues orange alerts

Narendra Nagar got 265mm of rain and Yamkeshwar saw 174mm in just one day: enough to swell rivers and disrupt daily life.

State Disaster Response Force, or SDRF, teams rescued six students returning from a trek in the forest after the Swarna River swelled and also saved two people trapped when a Max vehicle overturned in the rain-swollen Been River in Rishikesh.

Landslides have blocked the Yamunotri Highway and sent debris into the premises of Kalpeshwar Temple, but no casualties were reported.

Authorities are urging everyone to stay away from rivers until things settle down.