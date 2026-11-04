Uttarakhand High Court denies quashing FIR against Girdhari Lal Sahu
India
The Uttarakhand High Court has decided not to cancel the first information report (FIR) against Girdhari Lal Sahu, who is married to state cabinet minister Rekha Arya.
Sahu is facing accusations of forgery, cheating, and conspiracy, charges the court called too serious to ignore or dismiss as just a family issue.
FIR alleges Sahu hid previous marriage
The FIR, filed in October 2026, claims Sahu hid his previous marriage and children and had affairs.
Arya also says he physically abused her and forged her signature.
There are even audio clips that allegedly hint at a plot to kill Arya.
The court made it clear these claims need a full trial to get to the truth, so the legal process will continue.