LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Uttarakhand: Kedarnath-Badrinath shrines to bar non-Hindus from entering
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath-Badrinath shrines to bar non-Hindus from entering
The Shri Gangotri Temple Committee announced non-Hindus will be barred entry

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath-Badrinath shrines to bar non-Hindus from entering

By Snehil Singh
Jan 26, 2026
02:02 pm
What's the story

The Shri Gangotri Temple Committee in Uttarakhand has decided to bar non-Hindus from entering the Gangotri Dham. The decision, announced on Sunday, applies to the Gangotri Dham, and a proposal to extend the ban to the historic Badrinath and Kedarnath temples will be discussed at an upcoming board meeting. The ban will be strictly enforced at Mukhba, the winter residence of Maa Ganga. "The entry of non-Hindu into the dham and mukhba will be strictly prohibited," confirmed Chairman Suresh Semwal.

Extended ban

Proposal to extend ban on non-Hindus in more temples

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Dwivedi has proposed a similar ban for Badrinath, Kedarnath, and other temples under BKTC's jurisdiction. The proposal will be discussed at an upcoming board meeting of the committee. "Preserving the religious and cultural traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand was of paramount importance," Dwivedi said while announcing the proposal.

Historical context

Dwivedi emphasizes historical restrictions for Hindus

Dwivedi stressed that historically, temples in the Kedarnath and Mana regions have been accessible only to Hindus. He alleged that these traditions were ignored during the non-BJP rule. "Steps will now be taken to ensure full compliance," he said, adding that measures would be taken to protect Uttarakhand's temple sanctity and traditions.

Advertisement

Criticism

Opposition criticizes decision, calls it diversionary tactic

The opposition has slammed the decision, calling it a "diversionary tactic" by the BJP government. Congress state vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said there was no need for such a prohibition, as non-Hindus don't usually enter these temples. He accused the BJP of trying to distract from more pressing issues in Uttarakhand. "They (BJP) just want to divert the public attention from pressing issues of the state," he said.

Advertisement