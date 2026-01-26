Uttarakhand: Kedarnath-Badrinath shrines to bar non-Hindus from entering

The Shri Gangotri Temple Committee in Uttarakhand has decided to bar non-Hindus from entering the Gangotri Dham. The decision, announced on Sunday, applies to the Gangotri Dham, and a proposal to extend the ban to the historic Badrinath and Kedarnath temples will be discussed at an upcoming board meeting. The ban will be strictly enforced at Mukhba, the winter residence of Maa Ganga. "The entry of non-Hindu into the dham and mukhba will be strictly prohibited," confirmed Chairman Suresh Semwal.

Extended ban Proposal to extend ban on non-Hindus in more temples Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Dwivedi has proposed a similar ban for Badrinath, Kedarnath, and other temples under BKTC's jurisdiction. The proposal will be discussed at an upcoming board meeting of the committee. "Preserving the religious and cultural traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand was of paramount importance," Dwivedi said while announcing the proposal.

Historical context Dwivedi emphasizes historical restrictions for Hindus Dwivedi stressed that historically, temples in the Kedarnath and Mana regions have been accessible only to Hindus. He alleged that these traditions were ignored during the non-BJP rule. "Steps will now be taken to ensure full compliance," he said, adding that measures would be taken to protect Uttarakhand's temple sanctity and traditions.

Advertisement