Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra suspended amid orange alert for heavy rainfall

The Kedarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to heavy rainfall and an orange weather alert in Uttarakhand . The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of thousands of pilgrims traveling to the Himalayan shrine. Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop confirmed that the suspension was done keeping passenger safety in mind amid adverse weather conditions.

Safety measures Pilgrims advised to stay at designated halt points Authorities have advised pilgrims to stay at designated halt points, including Srinagar in Uttarakhand, until the weather improves and the route is declared safe for travel. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of Uttarakhand, with snowfall likely in higher-altitude areas. The pilgrimage will resume once weather conditions improve, and the route is declared safe for travel.

Pilgrimage rush Unprecedented rush of devotees The suspension comes as the Kedarnath pilgrimage route is witnessing an unprecedented rush of devotees. Thousands of pilgrims are reaching the temple daily, dedicated to Lord Shiva. The heavy influx has led to severe crowding along the trekking route, with visuals showing long queues moving slowly on narrow mountain paths. In several stretches, crowd congestion has caused delays and bottlenecks for pilgrims.

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