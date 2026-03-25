Uttarakhand launches free helicopter service for pregnant women in villages
India
Uttarakhand just rolled out a free helicopter service in Rudraprayag to help pregnant women from hard-to-reach villages get to hospitals safely.
Launched on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, this move is all about making sure mothers and babies get timely medical care, even where roads are rough or non-existent.
A big step toward safer motherhood
The very first beneficiary was Udina, who was flown from Jakholi straight to the district hospital for her delivery.
As District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar put it, this service is a big step toward safer motherhood in places where getting to a hospital can be nearly impossible.