Uttarakhand maps flood and landslide risks ahead of 2026 monsoon India May 09, 2026

With the 2026 monsoon on the way, Uttarakhand is busy mapping out settlements most at risk from floods and landslides.

Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman shared that surveys are happening in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh, with satellite imagery and drone mapping for Chamoli to spot danger zones early.