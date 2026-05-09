Uttarakhand maps flood and landslide risks ahead of 2026 monsoon
India
With the 2026 monsoon on the way, Uttarakhand is busy mapping out settlements most at risk from floods and landslides.
Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman shared that surveys are happening in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh, with satellite imagery and drone mapping for Chamoli to spot danger zones early.
Uttarakhand's Dharali floods left 67 missing
Uttarakhand's hilly terrain and rapid urban growth make it especially vulnerable during heavy rains.
Last year's flash floods in Dharali left 67 people missing, a tough reminder of why these surveys matter.
Once the data are in, officials plan to focus on high-risk areas to help keep communities safer this monsoon season.