Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya leaves hospital after accusing husband
India
Uttarakhand's women empowerment minister, Rekha Arya, has left the hospital after accusing her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu, of physical assault and harassment.
An FIR was filed on October 15, and now a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is likely to record her statement as part of its ongoing probe.
Rekha Arya posts allegations, resumes work
Arya shared her accusations in a social media video, while Sahu has denied everything and instead accused her of corruption, though he has not shown any proof.
Meanwhile, Arya has been seen at public events and religious gatherings, thanking Chief Minister Dhami and supporters for standing by her.
She says she has recovered and is now resuming work as the investigation continues.