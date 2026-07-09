Uttarakhand on red alert as landslides block over 100 routes

Kashipur records 206mm rainfall

Kashipur got hit hardest with 206mm of rain, while Jaspur and Kotdwar also saw major downpours.

A landslide has damaged a home (an old, unoccupied house in Tehri), but even though rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna are rising, they're still below danger levels.

The weather department says more heavy rain and storms could hit until July 10, so officials are urging everyone to avoid travel and stay away from rivers for now.