Uttarakhand orders state-recognized madrasas take Sundays off unifying academic calendar
India
Uttarakhand has decided that all state-recognized madrasas will now have Sundays off instead of the usual Fridays.
This move, made after discussions with madrasa leaders, is meant to align madrasas with other recognized schools and create a more unified academic calendar across the state.
Uttarakhand converts 76 madrasas to schools
As part of broader changes, 76 out of 452 recognized madrasas have already been turned into regular schools, impacting about 30,000 students.
Another 114 are waiting for approval.
Meanwhile, the government has sealed 250 unauthorized madrasas.