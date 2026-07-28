Uttarakhand pauses Char Dham Yatra for safety, says Anand Swaroop
India
The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is on pause for Tuesday and Wednesday because a heavy rain alert and landslides have made the routes unsafe.
Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop said stopping the yatra was important to keep everyone safe.
The pilgrimage will restart once things settle down and roads are cleared.
Landslides block paths in Uttarakhand
Landslides have blocked several paths, making travel risky for pilgrims.
With more rain expected, officials are monitoring the situation and working to clear the way.
Pilgrims have been asked to wait until it's safe before heading out again.