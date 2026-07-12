Uttarakhand probes former BKTC officials over Kedarnath VIP funds

Pramod Nautiyal allegedly seen taking valuables

Things got more serious when CCTV footage showed a suspended BKTC employee, Pramod Nautiyal, allegedly taking cash and valuables, including envelopes estimated to contain ₹10,000 to ₹12,000, from the temple's counting room.

The Special Investigation Team is digging into this case and waiting for the committee's internal report.

Nautiyal is fighting his suspension in court, with a hearing set for July 16.

Both cases are being handled under strict temple laws, and investigations are still ongoing.