Uttarakhand probes former BKTC officials over Kedarnath VIP funds
The Uttarakhand government is taking action against top officials from the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) after an inquiry found that funds for VIP stays at Kedarnath were handed out without proper approval.
Those accused include a former manager, former chief in charge officer, and former CEO of BKTC.
Pramod Nautiyal allegedly seen taking valuables
Things got more serious when CCTV footage showed a suspended BKTC employee, Pramod Nautiyal, allegedly taking cash and valuables, including envelopes estimated to contain ₹10,000 to ₹12,000, from the temple's counting room.
The Special Investigation Team is digging into this case and waiting for the committee's internal report.
Nautiyal is fighting his suspension in court, with a hearing set for July 16.
Both cases are being handled under strict temple laws, and investigations are still ongoing.