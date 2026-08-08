Uttarakhand prohibits fake dairy under Food Safety and Standards Act
India
Uttarakhand just banned making, selling, or even storing fake dairy products, so no more paneer, ghee, or butter made with oils or chemicals instead of pure milk.
The new rule kicks in under the Food Safety and Standards Act to make sure what you buy is actually the real deal.
Food safety department inspects shops statewide
The food safety department will be checking shops, restaurants, and sweet stores across the state.
If they catch anyone selling fake stuff, those products could get seized and licenses canceled.
Officials say this move is all about protecting your health and making sure you're not tricked by misleading food labels.