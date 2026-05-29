Uttarakhand reports 447 forest fires, 1 forest worker dead

Chakrata schools damaged, Uttarkashi pilgrims evacuated

In Chakrata, a school had a storeroom charred and window panels of several classrooms damaged to the fire, while apple orchards nearby were scorched.

In Uttarkashi, flames came close to homes and the busy Gangotri Highway. Firefighters had to evacuate about 70 Char Dham pilgrims from a smoke-filled guest house.

A short spell of rain gave firefighters some relief by late evening, but dry weather and tough terrain are still making it hard to control the situation.