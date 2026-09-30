Uttarakhand rolls out glacial lake early warning at Vasundhara Tal
Uttarakhand is rolling out early warning systems at glacial lakes to help prevent sudden, dangerous floods caused by glacial lake bursts.
Monitoring and early warning system installation commenced at Vasundhara Tal in Chamoli district.
With the National Disaster Management Authority and technical institutions identifying these glacial lakes as high-risk, this step aims to keep people and communities safer from unexpected disasters.
Uttarakhand project uses sensors and satellites
The project uses smart sensors and satellite technology for real-time monitoring, so alerts can go out fast if anything looks risky.
It is a team effort, with scientists from top institutes leading the way and backup from disaster response forces and border police.
There are 344 glacial lakes in Uttarakhand alone, so this initiative is a big move for local safety.
The installations will continue through October 15.