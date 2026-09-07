Uttarakhand sends ₹147.05cr pensions to 9.91L beneficiaries with single click
India
Uttarakhand just sent out ₹147.05 crore in social security pensions for August 2026, landing directly in the bank accounts of about 9.91 lakh people with a single click from the Chief Minister's Camp Office.
The payout covers everything from old-age and disability support to widows, farmers, and more, mixing both state funds and money from the central government.
Chief Minister Dhami urges Aadhaar relief
In August 2026, 5,605 new people got approved for pensions, including seniors, widows, and those with disabilities.
Chief Minister Dhami says he wants to make sure eligible beneficiaries who are unable to obtain Aadhaar don't miss out because of paperwork issues like Aadhaar hiccups, urging officials to keep things simpler and more transparent for eligible beneficiaries.