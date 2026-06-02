Uttarakhand STF arrests Bihar duo for Char Dham helicopter-booking scam
Uttarakhand police just caught two men from Bihar who were scamming Char Dham Yatra pilgrims with fake helicopter bookings.
After a week-long investigation, the Special Task Force tracked down Deepak Kumar and Vijit Kumar, who used the yatra's popularity to trick people online and pocket their money.
Scammers ran fake social booking accounts
These guys set up fake Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp accounts pretending to be legit helicopter booking agents.
They promised instant confirmations and VIP perks to lure in pilgrims, even handing out forged tickets.
Police found they used mule bank accounts to move stolen cash around, and some of their bank accounts were flagged for similar scams across India.
STF used tech, banking, mobile data
The STF relied on tech evidence, banking trails, and mobile data to crack the case.
Their efforts show a bigger push to protect religious tourists from online scams.