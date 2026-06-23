Uttarakhand transfers Karnaprayag probe to Haridwar under Navneet Singh Bhullar
After a heated parking dispute turned violent between Sikh pilgrims and local traders in Karnaprayag earlier this June, the Uttarakhand government has decided to move the investigation to Haridwar.
Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar is now in charge, aiming to keep things fair after concerns about how the police handled the situation.
Hemkund Sahib pilgrims clash with traders
The conflict began when pilgrims returning from Hemkund Sahib reportedly got into a fight with traders, leading to four injuries and two FIRs: one against the pilgrims, another filed by an injured pilgrim's father.
To make sure everything's above board, Inspector General of Police, Garhwal Range, Rajeev Swaroop pushed for the transfer.
Deputy Inspector General Yashwant Singh will look into claims of police misconduct, with a report expected in two weeks.
A Sikh delegation visiting on June 21 said they're hopeful this move will lead to justice.