Uttarakhand transfers Karnaprayag probe to Haridwar under Navneet Singh Bhullar

Hemkund Sahib pilgrims clash with traders

The conflict began when pilgrims returning from Hemkund Sahib reportedly got into a fight with traders, leading to four injuries and two FIRs: one against the pilgrims, another filed by an injured pilgrim's father.

To make sure everything's above board, Inspector General of Police, Garhwal Range, Rajeev Swaroop pushed for the transfer.

Deputy Inspector General Yashwant Singh will look into claims of police misconduct, with a report expected in two weeks.

A Sikh delegation visiting on June 21 said they're hopeful this move will lead to justice.