Uttarakhand transport department prepares crackdown on personal bikes used commercially
Uttarakhand's Transport Department is preparing to crack down on people using their personal bikes for work with apps like Rapido, Zomato, and Swiggy.
Officials say this breaks the Motor Vehicles Act, which requires commercial vehicles to have special registration.
Already, more than 100 private bikes used for passenger transport have been seized in Dehradun.
Transport Department issues notices to apps
The department says only properly registered vehicles can be used commercially, so if you are riding your own bike for deliveries or pickups, you could face penalties.
Deputy Transport Commissioner Shailesh Tiwari explained they are fine with commercial vehicles that follow the rules, but warned of strict action against private bike misuse.
Notices are also being sent to app companies to check if their partners' vehicles are legal, and action could be taken against vehicle owners as well as the concerned companies.
This move could make things tougher for delivery workers relying on their own bikes.