Uttarakhand's 1st snowfall of 2026 ends long dry spell
India
Uttarakhand finally got its first snowfall of the year on January 23, breaking a long, dry streak.
Snow blanketed popular spots like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Auli, and Mussoorie, while Dehradun and other plains had steady rain.
Why does this matter?
The IMD has issued an orange alert—meaning more snow and rain are likely in the coming days, with strong winds.
The weather brought some chaos: roads closed, power outages hit parts of Uttarkashi, and schools shut down in six districts.
But for local farmers and apple growers who were waiting for winter moisture which they welcomed, this snowfall is actually great news.