Uttarakhand's Badrinath Dham hit by heavy snowfall in March
India
Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand just got hit with heavy snowfall since March 15, 2026, turning the area and nearby peaks like Neelkanth Parvat into a winter wonderland.
The sudden cold snap is pretty surprising, especially as most of North India was gearing up for summer.
Similar extreme weather hit Kedarnath earlier this year
Kedarnath saw similar extreme weather earlier this year, with 4 feet of snow and temperatures dropping to -16 Celsius.
Despite the tough conditions, security teams kept things safe with regular patrols.
Looking ahead: Kedarnath Dham will reopen for devotees on April 22 at 8am a big moment for pilgrims planning their visit this season.