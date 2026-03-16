Uttarakhand's Badrinath Dham hit by heavy snowfall in March India Mar 16, 2026

Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand just got hit with heavy snowfall since March 15, 2026, turning the area and nearby peaks like Neelkanth Parvat into a winter wonderland.

The sudden cold snap is pretty surprising, especially as most of North India was gearing up for summer.