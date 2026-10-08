Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham surge after 'Hanuman Ansh' sparks pre registration
Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand just saw a surge of visitors: over 50,000 people visited over the Gandhi Jayanti weekend, thanks to the buzz around the film Hanuman Ansh and the long Gandhi Jayanti weekend.
The massive crowd led to major traffic jams and put serious pressure on local resources.
Now, officials are looking at a pre-registration system to keep things under control for future visits.
UTDB booking proposed for Kainchi Dham
The proposed pre-registration could be used through the Tourism Department's UTDB portal; think of it like booking your spot before you go.
Inspired by how Char Dham manages its crowds, this system should help sort out traffic, parking, and security headaches.
With Kainchi Dham drawing 24.34 lakh visitors between January and June 2026, better crowd management is becoming essential for everyone's safety and experience.