Uttarkashi flash floods: Study links them to massive glacial debris
A new study reveals the Uttarkashi flash floods weren't just about heavy rain.
Instead, a massive chunk of glacial debris—enough to fill over 140,000 Olympic pools—rushed down Kheer Gad stream, wiping out more than 20 buildings and taking at least four lives.
Debris started from a fragile sediment block high up mountains
The debris started from a fragile sediment block high up in the mountains, about 7km upstream at 6,700 meters elevation.
Satellite data showed that this block suddenly broke loose and shot down steep channels at speeds up to 7 meters per second.
Experts urge for better satellite monitoring, stricter building rules
Experts say warming temperatures have been melting glaciers for years, making slopes unstable.
While moderate rain triggered this disaster, climate change set the stage.
They're now urging better satellite monitoring and stricter building rules in Himalayan areas like Gangotri to help spot hidden dangers before they turn deadly.