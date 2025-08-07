Next Article
After dry spell, light rain expected in Mumbai soon
After a pretty dry June and July, Mumbai and its neighboring areas can expect light rain and thundershowers in the coming days.
The IMD says more showers are likely soon, so the city might finally get some relief from the long dry spell.
Raigad, Ratnagiri on yellow alert
The IMD has put Raigad and Ratnagiri on yellow alert, with moderate to heavy rain expected there till Friday morning thanks to two active weather systems.
Even with these showers, Mumbai and Thane are still running behind on their usual rainfall for the season—Colaba recorded just 1.2mm recently, while Santacruz saw no rain at all.