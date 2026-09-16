V D Satheesan warns Keralam faces El Nino power crunch
Keralam's Chief Minister V D Satheesan has warned that the state might run into a power crunch soon, thanks to hotter weather from El Nino.
With temperatures set to climb and the rise of electric vehicles and air conditioners, the demand for electricity could outpace what Kerala can supply.
Satheesan says it's time for quick action so the state isn't left in the dark.
Keralam plans private partner power boost
The heat isn't the only problem: weak monsoon rains mean less water for hydropower, and there's a national shortage too.
Satheesan also pointed out that scrapping a good power deal earlier made things tougher.
To fix this, Keralam plans to boost Kerala's power generation efforts with help from private partners (but will keep electricity public), and is working on long-term deals with other states to keep up with tech growth and make sure there's enough power for everyone.