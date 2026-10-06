V E Abdul Gafoor pledges help for Kochi gang-rape survivor
India
Kerala's social justice minister V E Abdul Gafoor has promised full support to a woman who was gang-raped in Kochi after being tricked by a fake job offer.
The attack happened on October 2; two suspects have already been arrested.
Gafoor spoke directly with her partner, assuring them the government will help with both medical care and legal steps.
Survivor attacked after bogus interview
According to her partner, the survivor was called in for a bogus interview and then attacked by four people (including a woman) who only stopped when she threatened self-harm.
She came home badly injured and is now in the intensive care unit, while police continue investigating.