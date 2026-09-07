V Narayanan, ISRO chairman, denies privatization amid employee concerns
India
ISRO's chairman, V Narayanan, just reassured everyone that ISRO is not privatized and remains a government organization.
This comes after some employees voiced concerns about possible privatization and shifting work to private companies.
At the Bengaluru Space Expo, Narayanan made it clear that ISRO is not privatized and remains a government organization.
ISRO partners with 450 industries
Narayanan highlighted how ISRO works with 450 industries to get missions off the ground, with almost 80% of its rocket budgets actually benefiting Indian industries.
Right now, ISRO runs 56 space assets but needs to ramp up launches to meet growing demand, Narayanan even reflected on how much things have changed since his early days when launches were rare.