V Senthilbalaji questioned in Chennai amid MLA poaching probe
India
Former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK MLA V Senthilbalaji was questioned by police in Chennai on Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation into a major MLA poaching scandal.
This session happened during his regular police station visits, which he is required to make after getting anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court on July 8.
Alleged 35Cr bribe to TVK MLA
The case centers around claims that ₹35 crore was offered to a TVK MLA to help topple the state government.
Police say Senthilbalaji and his brother are suspected of masterminding this bribery plot, with attempts reportedly made to sway two other MLAs as well.
14 people have been arrested so far, but the investigation is still rolling.