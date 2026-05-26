Vaccinium piliferum rediscovered after about 190 years (1st recorded in 1836) in Arunachal Pradesh India May 26, 2026

A wild cousin of the blueberry, Vaccinium piliferum, just made a surprise return in Arunachal Pradesh after being missing for about 190 years (first recorded in 1836).

Researchers found only 16 plants tucked away near the Noa-Dihing River, bringing back a species long believed to have disappeared from the wild.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called it a "remarkable chapter in the natural history of Arunachal Pradesh" and reminded everyone how important it is to protect these fragile ecosystems.