Vaccinium piliferum rediscovered after about 190 years (1st recorded in 1836) in Arunachal Pradesh
A wild cousin of the blueberry, Vaccinium piliferum, just made a surprise return in Arunachal Pradesh after being missing for about 190 years (first recorded in 1836).
Researchers found only 16 plants tucked away near the Noa-Dihing River, bringing back a species long believed to have disappeared from the wild.
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called it a "remarkable chapter in the natural history of Arunachal Pradesh" and reminded everyone how important it is to protect these fragile ecosystems.
Vaccinium piliferum endangered, could aid resilience
Vaccinium piliferum isn't just rare: it's officially endangered.
Scientists say it could help with climate resilience and improving crops, making its rediscovery big news for biodiversity research.
The find also highlights the ecological importance of Arunachal Pradesh's Eastern Himalayan ecosystem.