Vadodara puts litterbugs on blast with citywide CCTV billboards
Vadodara's city officials are taking a bold step to clean up the streets: if you're caught littering, urinating, or spitting in public, your CCTV image might end up on huge LED screens at busy intersections.
The campaign comes amid concerns about the city's inconsistent Swachh Survekshan performance, with officials hoping a little public accountability will make people think twice.
How it works—and why it matters
Since January 2025, nearly 500 people have been identified—reports say images of 70 people were displayed in one month, while another report said around 200 people were caught on CCTV in a month.
City tech teams track down offenders using their command center and forward images to local wards.
Social shaming as a tool (with some privacy care)
Dharmesh Rana, Executive Engineer of the Solid Waste Department, says "shame is also a penalty," aiming for social deterrence as much as financial ones.
While there were some worries about privacy, most faces aren't clear enough for easy recognition—so far, no one's raised objections.