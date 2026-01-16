Vadodara puts litterbugs on blast with citywide CCTV billboards India Jan 16, 2026

Vadodara's city officials are taking a bold step to clean up the streets: if you're caught littering, urinating, or spitting in public, your CCTV image might end up on huge LED screens at busy intersections.

The campaign comes amid concerns about the city's inconsistent Swachh Survekshan performance, with officials hoping a little public accountability will make people think twice.